Real Estate Moves

NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO's tower site has been annexed into the town of ELK GROVE VILLAGE, and the company has plans to sell off part of the site for development.

The DAILY HERALD reports that NEXSTAR is selling off the southern 35 acres of the site, where a data center complex and six pickleball courts, the latter to be leased to the town's Park District, will be constructed. As a result, the main and backup towers will be demolished and rebuilt slightly north of the present structures, with the transmitter building and garage remaining in place. Construction is planned to start within two years with completion within eight years.

WGN has been located at the site since 1939.

