Warwick and Award (Photo: Lavan Anderson / SoundExchange)

SOUNDEXCHANGE has presented DIONNE WARWICK with its SOUNDEXCHANGE MUSIC FAIRNESS AWARD.

"DIONNE WARWICK has been a fearless advocate and driving force in the fight to recognize that performers have been denied compensation for their work for more than a century," said Pres./CEO MICHAEL HUPPE. "There's no doubt that her enduring popularity and stature in the music industry, as well as her legacy of advocacy, has been critical in getting politicians, organizations, and her fellow musicians to pay attention to the issue. We are proud to honor DIONNE for all her contributions to ensuring a fairer music industry."

