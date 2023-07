McVie (Photo: Raph_PH via Wikimedia Commons Under Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic license)

The late FLEETWOOD MAC singer/songwriter CHRISTINE MCVIE left her estate worth $90 million to her brother, JOHN PERFECT, and to her grandchildren.

MCVIE died in NOVEMBER 2022 at the age of 79.(NET NEWS 11/30)

Several charities were also included in MCVIE's will.

See more from the DAILY MAIL here.





