Partnership

The ALIVE PODCAST NETWORK is partnering with RIVERSIDE.FM to launch "RIVERSIDE BLACK CREATIVE HUB -- POWERED BY ALIVE PODCAST NETWORK."

"Providing Black podcasters a safe space to share, test, and generate new ideas is what the RIVERSIDE BLACK CREATORS HUB POWERED BY ALIVE PODCAST NETWORK is all about," said ALIVE PODCAST NETWORK CEO ANGEL N. LIVAS. "We're beyond excited to maintain the daily facilitation of the group that we truly believe will spark innovative conversations and inspirational outcomes for black creators looking to advance their podcasting footprint."

"We believe that the creative landscape needs to better reflect the diverse voices in our society, and spaces should be created to amplify those voices to empower more people to share their stories," said RIVERSIDE.FM Community Manager KENDALL BREITMAN. "That is why we at RIVERSIDE.FM are committed to cultivating an empowering community for Black creators and creators of color to share information, spark inspiration, and foster their personal growth. We hope that this community can help create a space for Black creators in the industry to connect, collaborate, innovate, grow, and thrive together."

