AdvertiseCast Deal

Podcast production company BIG IP MEDIA has signed up with LIBSYN's ADVERTISECAST for advertising sales. BIG IP MEDIA's roster includes “THE JOHN CAMPEA SHOW,” “STAR WARS EXPLAINED,” “DAN MURRELL PODCAST,” “HAPPY SAD CONFUSED,” “SEAN CHANDLER TALKS ABOUT,” and “FILM SPEAK,” with “NO FILTER WITH ZACK PETER” joining the company and ADVERTISECAST in AUGUST.

ADVERTISECAST SVP/Content Partnerships RICK SELAH said, “We look forward to working closely with BIG IP MEDIA and their compelling stable of podcasts. This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to delivering exceptional podcast experiences and maximizing advertising opportunities.”

BIG IP MEDIA Founder SCOTT PORCH added, “I am thrilled with the opportunity to collaborate with LIBSYN's ADVERTISECAST and their dedicated sales team to effectively monetize our shows. Their expertise in the podcast advertising industry, combined with their proactive approach, makes them the ideal partner to help us drive the revenue potential of our content.”

