Bosch (Photo: Trisha Kram)

KING PUBLICITY, a recently-formed NASHVILLE-based publicity firm, has hired CHRISTINA BOSCH in a publicist role. She arrives from THE NASH NEWS, where she served as VP. Other career stops include Managing Editor, on-air personality, and host for COUNTRY SWAG. BOSCH will be based in NEW YORK.

Pres. AVERY KING said, "I'm absolutely thrilled to welcome CHRISTINA to my team. Her media background adds an exciting dimension to our client endeavors, and I have no doubt that she brings a fresh perspective on how we can further enhance our services for our artists. With CHRISTINA based in NEW YORK, we not only expand our outreach, but also maintain our boutique and personalized approach, solidifying our commitment to delivering exceptional support to our clients."

BOSCH added, "I have known and respected AVERY as a friend and colleague for almost a decade, so when she came to me with this opportunity, I couldn't say yes fast enough. I am honored to be her first hire and to be trusted to learn from her and to help elevate her already successful approach to publicity in the Country music space and beyond."

KING PUBLICITY launched earlier this year (NET NEWS 5/26), and currently has AUSTIN BURKE, CARTER FAITH, ANNA ROSE and AARON WATSON on its roster.

Congratulate BOSCH here.

« see more Net News