ALL ACCESS founder, President and Publisher JOEL DENVER is the guest on the latest episode of LOYD FORD's podcast, "THE ENCOURAGERS: THE RADIO RALLY," where he discusses both the launch and the impending shutdown of ALLACCESS.com after a 28-year run. DENVER speaks about the industry changes that triggered the move, as well as discussing his team, his philosophy for doing business through the years, and his reaction to the outpouring of love for him, his staff and his business on social media over the last few days since the shutdown was announced.

"That we are left shocked by this sudden loss is not an understatement," said RAINMAKER PATHWAY CONSULTING WORKS' FORD of the loss of what he calls and "amazing product" in ALLACCESS.com, "the overall industry's go-to sources for a wide variety of communication services." He continued, "When we started our group, THE ENCOURAGERS, in 2020, I never could have guessed I'd be having the conversation you are about to hear with JOEL DENVER, but we did, and we are sharing it with you."

Added FORD, "You'd be hard pressed to find an encourager of the people in radio with more credibility than JOEL DENVER."

Listen to the podcast here.

