The NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL (NSAI) has revealed the first round of artists and songwriters set to take the stage at the sixth annual NASHVILLE SONGWRITER AWARDS. The event, which takes place at NASHVILLE's RYMAN AUDITORIUM on SEPTEMBER 26th, will feature BLAKE SHELTON, MEGAN MORONEY, COLE SWINDELL, TRACY LAWRENCE, TRANNIE ANDERSON, RENEE BLAIR, BEN JOHNSON, HUNTER PHELPS, EMILY SHACKELTON and DALLAS WILSON.





Tickets go on sale FRIDAY JULY 21st, at 10a (CT). The two-hour celebration will reveal the group's Songwriter and Songwriter-Artist of the Year, and the peer-voted Song of the Year and "10 Songs I Wish I'd Written" awards. In addition, as previously announced, the evening will also include special segments for honorees, BOBBY BRADDOCK (KRIS KRISTOFFERSON Lifetime Achievement Award), TIM McGRAW (NSAI President's Keystone Award), and DAVID ISRAELITE (NSAI Advocacy Award), who will each be celebrated by the organization ( NET NEWS 6/15 ).