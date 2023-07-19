Wasilauski

KELLI WASILAUSKI has been named Dir./Operations-NASHVILLE for agency THE ORIEL CO. She joins the company from ADKINS PUBLICITY, where she has worked since 2017 as VP/Publicity. Before that, she was with WEBSTER PUBLIC RELATIONS, where she held the roles of Publicity Manager and Radio Relations Manager.

She succeeds CHARLOTTE BURKE BASS, who held that position at THE ORIEL CO. for the last year and a half, in addition to running her own BEELINE AGENCY, which she founded in 2020.

Congratulate WASILAUSKI here.

« see more Net News