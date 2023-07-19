Richie (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

Singer/songwriter and ABC's AMERICAN IDOL judge LIONEL RICHIE launched the second fragrance in his collection today (7/19). EASY LIKE SUNDAY MORNING "reminds me of where my center is," according to the artist.

PEOPLE ON MSN said, "It’s a fitting follow up to the 2022 ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME inductee’s first fragrance, HELLO, which debuted in 2019."

RICHIE told PEOPLE, "I was very successful when I put out Hello. What I didn't realize at that time was I was testing the water to see exactly what the vibe was going to be,” adds Richie of entering a new creative space.

The scent picked up a FRAGRANCE FOUNDATION nomination for the "Fragrance of the Year:" Popular category.

He added, “That was my calling card to say, 'Okay, we need to do something else.'"

EASY LIKE SUNDAY MORNING can be purchased here.

« see more Net News