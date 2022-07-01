Shifts in Seattle

Friends of KEXP's Triple A KEXP/SEATTLE have announced shifts in their radio programming, additions of three weekly specialty shows and staff changes.

The station is seeking inaugural hosts for three new programs focusing on modern INDIGENOUS music, music from ASIA, the PACIFIC and the ASIAN diaspora and a cross-genre of psych music, as well as hiring for rotating co-hosts for 'Wo Pop' and 'Jazz Theater.'

Other changes include:

EVA WALKER, current variety mix and 'Audioasis' host takes over 'Early' replacing GABRIEL TEDROS who departed the station.

Three current programs 'Swingin’ Doors,' 'Friday Night,' and 'Preachin’ the Blues' are being retired. 'Friday' host MICHELE MYERS and 'Preachin’ the Blues' host JOHNNY HORN will remain at the station in other capacities.

Station MD and 'Swingin’ Doors' host DON YATES announced his retirement earlier this year. The announcement of his replacement is forthcoming.

KENNADY QUILLE will become the new permanent host of 'Audioasis.'

VITAMIN D will move to a variety mix slot.



STAS THEE BOSS turns to the 'Street Sounds' co-host rotation, joining DJ YADDY



LARRY ROSE will be retiring from weekly on-air duties after 29 years but will remain as a fill-in host.

Chief Programming Officer CHRIS KELLOGG shares, “While we are fortunate to have such a strong mission guiding us, decisions like this one are not made overnight. The process leading up to this decision involved years of work, and constant conversation about what we’re doing and what we’re not doing. We have regular discussions within the organization, with volunteers, with partners, and with our audience about how well we’re adhering to our programming principles and where we’re falling short, who is being featured and who is missing. While we are sad to have to make the tough choice to retire some wonderful shows, we are incredibly excited about the coming changes to the radio lineup and the impact our new hosts and shows will have on KEXP and our listeners."

The new KEXP radio lineup will begin airing on SEPTEMBER 13th. Go here for all the details.

