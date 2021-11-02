JuulianOnTheRadio

LOTUS COMMUNICATIONS Hot AC KPLZ (STAR 101.5)/SEATTLE Afternoon Personality JULIANONTHERADIO recently took to the streets of SEATTLE's PIKE PLACE MARKET to search for SWIFTIES as the city welcomes TAYLOR SWIFT this weekend. The station is running a last minute ticket giveaway and his intent is to find true fans, produce engaging content and promote the contest.

JULIAN said, "We have a pair of floor tickets for SATURDAY's show, and I wanted to try and get the word out to an audience that may not normally listen. That's what social media and gorilla marketing are good for. It's a visual world these days and people want to not only hear content, but also see it."

