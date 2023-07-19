PSAs

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS has launched its 2023 NAB Congressional PSA Campaign, with over 150 members of CONGRESS and their families participating. The PSAs, covering topics including preventative cancer screenings, suicide prevention, supporting small businesses, supporting veterans and encouraging blood donations, are available to local television and radio stations through their NAB Extreme Reach inbox.

“The NAB Congressional PSA Campaign is an opportunity for legislators and local stations to share timely and important messages with millions of viewers and listeners that can positively impact their lives, families and communities,” said NAB Pres./CEO CURTIS LEGEYT. “NAB thanks all of the members of CONGRESS who participated in this year’s program and local broadcasters for donating airtime to share critical information with their audiences.”

