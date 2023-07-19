Wilson

GRAMMY-nominated artist, songwriter, and 2023 DUNKIN'® ambassador ANNE WILSON took time to spread joy at MONROE CARELL JR. CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL at VANDERBILT on WEDNESDAY(7/19). WILSON visited to SEACREST STUDIOS for a performance and interview followed by a donut decorating party for DUNKIN's “Gold Joy” donut. Until SATURDAY (8/5) at participating DUNKIN' locations throughout NASHVILLE, any $2 donation to the DUNKIN' JOY IN CHILDHOOD FOUNDATION will receive a free Gold Joy Donut. One hundred percent of the proceeds will be donated to local children's hospitals like MONROE CARELL JR. CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL.



"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to spend a morning with the amazing kids at MONROE CARELL,” shared WILSON. “It warms my heart to bring a moment of joy to their day while we shared music, played games and had a blast decorating donuts from DUNKIN'. The resilience and strength these children possess is truly inspiring and I feel blessed to have shared this experience with them. Thank you to MONROE CARRELL and DUNKIN' for allowing us to create unforgettable memories.”

