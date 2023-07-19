Wenger

AUDACY News-Talk WBEN-A/BUFFALO Brand Manager, and WBEN, Sports WGR-A, and Sports WWKB-A (THE BET BUFFALO) OM, and corporate News-Talk Format VP TIM WENGER has been promoted to SVP/Market Manager, succeeding the retiring TIM HOLLY. Other stations in the cluster he will oversee include Country WLKK-W284AP (107.7 & 104.7 THE WOLF), R&B WWWS-A-W297AB (CLASSIC R&B 107.3FM), and Top 40 WKSE (KISS 98.5).

“It gives me great pleasure to announce the promotion of TIM WENGER to Senior Vice President and Market Manager of AUDACY BUFFALO,” said Regional President MARK HANNON. “TIM has been a leading presence in our building for nearly 40 years, and it seems only fitting that he now takes over the reins of the market. He has intimate knowledge of our local brands, and I can think of no one better to pick up the mantle from TIM HOLLY and lead us into the future.”

“As a lifelong Buffalonian, it's surreal to be assuming the leadership role for AUDACY BUFFALO's group of stations,” said WENGER. “The unique content and personalities on the brands, combined with strong client and sports play-by-play partnerships, positions AUDACY for growth and success in BUFFALO.”

« see more Net News