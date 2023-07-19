New Logan Affiliate

CACHE VALLEY MEDIA GROUP News-Talk KVNU-A-K271BI/LOGAN, UT has joined the UTAH STATE UNIVERSITY radio network for football and men's basketball, with women's basketball to air on another CACHE VALLEY station to be named later. The network, operated by rightsholder LEARFIELD's AGGIE SPORTS PROPERTIES, is headed by JAZZ COMMUNICATIONS-BONNEVILLE Sports KZNS-A-D (KSL SPORTS ZONE)/SALT LAKE CITY.

"For decades, KVNU radio has been associated with UTAH STATE athletics in one form or another and the CACHE VALLEY MEDIA GROUP is excited to move forward in the next chapter of that relationship," said CACHE VALLEY MEDIA GROUP Pres. KENT FRANDSEN. "KVNU listeners are AGGIE fans, and this new era of carrying AGGIE broadcasts on local radio would not have been possible if not for the tireless efforts of interim Director of Athletics JERRY BOVEE. His unwavering commitment and dedication to the UTAH STATE community have been instrumental in making this collaboration with the university and AGGIE SPORTS PROPERTIES a reality."

"We are thrilled to announce a new radio partnership with the CACHE VALLEY MEDIA GROUP and USU Athletics through our media partners at LEARFIELD that will bring the excitement of AGGIE Athletics to over 100,000 listeners in CACHE VALLEY and the surrounding communities," said BOVEE. "This renewed agreement is a win-win for UTAH STATE and the CACHE VALLEY MEDIA GROUP, but, more importantly, for all the incredible AGGIE fans in NORTHERN UTAH. I appreciate KENT FRANDSEN and is team at the CVMG as well as DAVID REEVE at LEARFIELD for their vision and willingness to come to get this deal done."

