July Session Announced

"CRS360," COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR's monthly webinar series, will present the next installment, "The Power of Collaboration: How Country Radio, Labels, and DSPs can work together to shape the Country Industry." The webinar is set for WEDNESDAY, JULY 26th, at 1p (CT), and will examine the challenges faced by each and emphasize the importance of collaborative efforts.

Moderated by veteran Country programmer and executive BEVERLEE BRANNIGAN, the panel includes AMAZON MUSIC Head/Country Music MICHELLE KAMMERER, STONEY CREEK RECORDS VP/Innovation, Radio & Streaming ADRIAN MICHAELS and ALPHA MEDIA Country KBAY/KKDV (BAY COUNTRY 94.5/92.1)/SAN JOSE PD BO MATTHEWS.

CRS Executive Dir. RJ CURTIS said, "JULY's 360 continues sharing the work of our industry think tank established last year, with a discussion about industry collaboration among every segment of our business. Our format is currently enjoying a surge in popularity and consumption; By working together, Country radio, labels, and DSPs can help to ensure sustained growth and continued success of the Country genre."

The session is free, but registration is required here.

« see more Net News