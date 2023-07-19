(L-R) Rodich, Taylor and Singh

NASHVILLE-based ROMEO ENTERTAINMENT GROUP (REG) adds three new staffers to its finance department. CHRISTIAN RODICH joins as VP/Finance & Administration, NAVJOT “NAVI” SINGH joins as Sr. Accountant, and HALEY TAYLOR as Staff Accountant. In addition to the new hires, REG is celebrating the retirement of Controller/Dir. of Operations HARLAN BURGGRAAF after 25 years with the company.

Prior to joining REG, RODICH served as the CFO at ENVIROTECH VEHICLES INC. and held various senior positions at companies such as MASTERBRAND CABINETS, SMITH & NEPHEW, MUELLER INDUSTRIES and PFIZER. In her position, she will lead the financial, human resource, and administrative functions of the company.

SINGH is an accounting and finance professional with a experience across various industries. His areas of expertise lie in financial analysis and reporting, as well as overall organizational performance.

TAYLOR is a recent graduate from ARKANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY with a BACHELOR’s Degree in Global Supply Chain Management.

REG Pres./CEO R.J. ROMEO said, "We are thrilled to announce the latest additions to our REG family. With our expanding operations and strategic partnerships, it is crucial to attract individuals who share our vision and values. We are proud to have onboarded some very accomplished performers, who bring a wealth of experience across various business sectors. These team additions will undoubtedly contribute significantly to our growth and success. We are confident that their expertise and dedication will benefit our clients and further solidify our position as a leader in the entertainment industry."

