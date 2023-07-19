Dave Ramsey On The Shepherd

Financial whiz DAVE RAMSEY's "The RAMSEY Show" has begun airing on several CENTRAL FLORIDA SHEPHERD RADIO NETWORK stations via MARC RADIO GROUP, a subsidiary of MARC MEDIA GROUP, LLC.

The show can now be heard live from 2-5p on MARC RADIO GROUP Christian Talk WIWA-A/ORLANDO, FL, Christian Talk WTMN-A GAINESVILLE, FL and Christian Talk W278CI/OCALA-THE VILLAGES, FL.

Commented MARC Chief Revenue Officer SCOTT MILLER, “We couldn’t wait to bring 'The RAMSEY Show' live to our FLORIDA listeners. This is not just talk radio; it’s life-changing. What more important message could we bring to our growing base of listeners than live financial peace based on the greatest Book of all?”

To ask DAVE a question about your money, career or relationships, call in during the show at 1-(888) 825-5225 or send an e-mail directly to daveonair@ramseysolutions.com.

