Adams

Veteran programmer/personality MCCONNELL "MAN@LARGE" ADAMS has resigned his position as Operations Director at DELTA RADIO/GREENVILLE, MS. ADAMS has taken a position outside of radio to allow him more time to care for his mother, who has been battling serious health issues.

ADAMS joined DELTA RADIO/GREENVILLE, MS in JUNE 2022, and was overseeing Top 40 WIQQ (Q102), Urban WIBT (97.9 THE BEAT), R&B WZYQ (STAR 101), Classic Country WDTL (DELTA COUNTRY 105.7) and NewsTalk WNIX-A. Prior to joining DELTA RADIO, ADAMS was Content Dir./mornings at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Top 40 WJIM (97.5 NOW FM)/LANSING, MI, and had been Content Dir. for the cluster. ADAMS also previously held programming/on-air positions in DALLAS, DETROIT, ANCHORAGE and FAIRBANKS, AK.

ADAMS will continue to track shifts at LAST FRONTIER Hot AC KMVN (MOViN 105.7)/ANCHORAGE, AK and TOR INGSTAD Top 40 KWLF (K-WOLF 98.1)/FAIRBANKS, AK.

Reach out to ADAMS at mccon12470@gmail.com.

