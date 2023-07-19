Neil Young (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

NEIL YOUNG will recreate history when he plays at the famed LOS ANGELES night club THE ROXY THEATER on SEPTEMBER 20th, marking the venerable venue's 50th anniversary.

YOUNG played at the SUNSET STRIP landmark for its opening in 1973, when it was opened by LOU ADLER, DAVID GEFFEN, longtime NEIL manager ELLIOT ROBERTS and BILL GRAHAM.

The WEST HOLLYWOOD mainstay originally played home to YOUNG billed as CRAZY HORSE. In the months that followed its opening, the space held shows featuring GENESIS with PETER GABRIEL. For a year, it hosted the original version of "Rocky Horror Picture Show" with TIM CURRY. YOUNG released an album, "Roxy: Tonight’s The Night Live," featuring his backing band, the SANTA MONICA FLYERS, and recorded on SEPTEMBER 20th--22nd, 1973, with classics like “Tonight’s The Night,” “Walk On,” and many others. More musician announcements are expected to follow.

For more information, visit theroxyturns50.com.

