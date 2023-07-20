Afternoon TV Simulcast

AUDACY Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK’s afternoon simulcast with regional cable sports channel SNY will continue with the debut of “EVAN & TIKI” with EVAN ROBERTS and TIKI BARBER on MONDAY (7/24), with SNY simulcasting 4-6p (ET). SNY simulcast the afternoon "CARTON & ROBERTS" show before CRAIG CARTON’s recent departure to concentrate on his FS1 television show.

“We are happy to bring ‘EVAN & TIKI’ to SNY,” said SNY Pres. STEVE RAAB. “Our partnership with WFAN has not only enhanced our daily line up, but it has elevated NEW YORK sports news and programming for a very loyal and passionate fan base.”

“The debut of ‘EVAN & TIKI’ is the next chapter in our tremendous partnership with SNY,” said AUDACY NEW YORK Market Pres. CHRIS OLIVIERO. “Together we will bring the very best in sports audio and video to NEW YORK fans daily, which is exactly what they have come to expect from WFAN on SNY.”

