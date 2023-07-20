(Clockwise l-r) An, Kelly, Riback, And Wyskoarko

INTERSCOPE GEFFEN A&M has elevated four of its Sr. Executives. MICHELLE AN rises from EVP/Head of Visual Creative to Pres./Creative Strategy, GARY KELLY rises from CRO/Global Head of Streaming Strategy to GM of INTERSCOPE, SAM RIBACK rises from EVP of A&R to Pres./A&R for Pop and Rock, and NICOLE WYSKOARKO rises from EVP of A&R to Pres./A&R for Urban.

AN will be responsible for the company’s overall visual creative vision and will continue to collaborate closely with IGA artists on building their global brands, working closely with them on video, photography, packaging, advertising, as well as on their live shows and film and television projects. She will also work closely with EVP/Pop & Rock Marketing, XAVIER RAMOS to oversee pop/rock marketing.

KELLY will continue to oversee the team that encompasses the revenue, digital marketing, international and physical production areas of the label group. He will also continue to oversee the label’s growing direct-to-consumer business.

RIBACK will continue to lead the label’s efforts in the pop and rock areas, working closely with the IGA partners and his own staff to sign the next generation of artists.

WYSKOARKO will continue to oversee the urban A&R team, working closely with the company’s various label partners and their extensive roster of artists.

INTERSCOPE GEFFEN A&M CHAIRMAN and CEO JOHN JANICK, said, “Each of these four executives has played an integral role in propelling INTERSCOPE GEFFEN A&M to become one of the most consistently successful music and culture companies in the world. In doing so, they and the amazing teams that they lead have made IGA a magnet for some of the world’s most talented artists. These promotions recognize their innumerable contributions and ensure our success for years to come.”

Vice Chairman, IGA STEVE BERMAN added, “MICHELLE, GARY, SAM and NICOLE are true leaders in our industry. They have each built incredible teams that help to empower our artists to have the very best chances of global success. We are so happy to be able to recognize their efforts as they continue to build upon what we’ve created at IGA.”

