Helping The Community

The state of VERMONT was hard hit by recent storms that rolled through the area, leaving devastation in their wake. On JULY 19th, VOX AM/FM Digital radio stations in BURLINGTON-PLATTSBURGH, VT teamed up with DUNKIN locations across the state to present the RISE AND REBUILD RADIOTHON.

The stations: Top 40 WXXX (95 TRIPLE X), Hot AC WEZF (STAR 92.9), News-Talk WVMT, Sports WEAV (THE GAME), Country WCPV (101.3 THE WOLF), along with Country WVTK/PORT HENRY, NY, and Oldies WXZO (96.7 ME TV)/WILLSBORO, NY collected money for the VERMONT COMMUNITY FOUNDATION to help rebuild communities damaged by severe flooding that followed the storm.

WXXX PD/afternoon host KWAME DANKWA told ALL ACCESS, "In a time when the economy is trending downward and people have less, our listeners still came together when we called on them to help. The power of radio is amazing in 2023."

WEZF PD/morning co-host MARY CENCI added, "When one community hurts, all of VERMONT rallies! What an honor for STAR 92.9 and our entire radio group to be the voice for Vermonters to ask for help and share their stories. Vermonters are helping Vermonters."

The early totals passed $10,000 with cash still expected to come in over the weekend. If you would like to participate, visit 95triplex.com or scan the QR code in the thumbnail image.

