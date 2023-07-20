Shomby

In his latest column for ALL ACCESS, COUNTRY’S RADIO COACH owner JOHN SHOMBY draws inspiration from “EJ,” a/k/a ERNIE JOHNSON JR, the longtime studio host for TNT’s coverage of the NBA. SHOMBY caught a recent one-on-one interview with EJ, where the “INSIDE THE NBA” star shared how an experience as a young LITTLE LEAGUE player provided a lesson he’s kept through his career.

When a ball bounced over a fence during a game and a couple of young players were dispatched to receive it, they found a patch of blackberries, and instead of immediately returning to the game, they sat down and enjoyed a little snack. “As he reflected on that time in later years,” SHOMBY writes, “JOHNSON began to refer to that as his first ‘blackberry moment,’” one that is “sweet, unscripted and extraordinary.”

That got SHOMBY thinking about “how we, as industry professionals, can create those ‘blackberry moments’ for our staff AND for our listeners.” He details some ideas for both in his latest column, “Let’s Take A Break For Some Blackberries,” in ALL ACCESS’ CONSULTANT TIPS section here.

