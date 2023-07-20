'Franken-FMs' OK

The FCC has unanimously voted to allow 14 low power TV stations operating on VHF channel 6 to continue to offer analog audio over 87.7 and 87.75 MHz on a permanent basis. The COMMISSION decided that "preserving the long-time audio programming offered by these remaining stations aligns with the Commission’s core principles guiding the digital transition -- minimizing service disruptions."

NAB Pres./CEO CURTIS LEGEYT said, "NAB thanks the FCC and the Media Bureau staff for its fair and efficient resolution of the use of the TV channel 6 frequency band by low power TV stations to provide ancillary audio programming. The order adopted by the COMMISSION today will protect channel 6 television operators while recognizing the audience built by existing FM6 stations. We support the FCC’s balanced approach that addresses long-standing questions surrounding this complex issue."

The "Franken-FM" stations being allowed to maintain their radio service include VENTURE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP Oldies WRME-LP (87.7 MeTV FM)/CHICAGO, operated by WEIGEL BROADCASTING; PRISM BROADCASTING NETWORK Regional Mexican WTBS-LD (LA QUE BUENA 87.7)/ATLANTA; ALMAVISION Spanish Religion WEYS-LD (ALMAVISION RADIO 87.7 FM)/MIAMI; VENTURE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP Contemporary Christian KBKF-LD (AIR1)/SAN JOSE (operated by EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION); K MEDIA LLC Korean WNYZ-LD (K-RADIO)/NEW YORK; SYNCOM MEDIA GROUP Hip Hop WMTO-LD (STREETZ 87.7)/NORFOLK (operated by DAVIS MEDIA); SYNCOM MEDIA GROUP Regional Mexican KXDP-LD (LA INVASORA 87.7)/DENVER; VENTURE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP's KEFM-LD/SACRAMENTO; VENTURE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP's KRPE-LD/SAN DIEGO; OBIDIA PORRAS Dance KGHD-LD (ACID 87.7)/LAS VEGAS; VENTURE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP Spanish Religion KZNO-LD (GUADALUPE RADIO 87.7)/BIG BEAR LAKE-LOS ANGELES; SIGNAL ABOVE Spanish Hits WDCN-LD (LA NUEVA 87.7)/FIARFAX, VA (operated by COSTA MEDIA BOSTON); WPGF, Memphis, Tenn.; FLINN BROADCASTING R&B WPGF-LD (87.7 RIGHT ON RADIO)/MEMPHIS; and METRO TV's WVOA-LD/WESTVALE-SYRACUSE, NY.

