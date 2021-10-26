Rosenworcel

FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION Chairwoman JESSICA ROSENWORCEL's Chief Counsel, UMAIR JAVED, has exited the COMMISSION, and Chief Legal Advisor PRISCILLA DELGADO-ARGERIS has been promoted to Chief Counsel in his place.

In addition, Legal Advisor on Wireline and Enforcement issues RAMESH NAGARAJAN moves up to Chief Legal Advisor, and Wireline Competition Bureau Assistant Division Chief/Telecommunications Access Policy Division RASHANN DUVALL has been named ROSENWORCEL’s Acting Legal Advisor on the Affordable Connectivity Program and other wireline issues.

“PRISCILLA and RAMESH have long been trusted members of my team, so I am grateful to them for stepping into new roles and continuing to leverage their expertise to ensure we connect everyone, everywhere,” said ROSENWORCEL. “I also welcome RASHANN to our team, who will be joining us at a critical time in the Affordable Connectivity Program’s development. I can’t thank UMAIR enough for his years of service to the Commission and to my office as Chief Counsel. He will be dearly missed -- but he leaves our team in good hands.”

