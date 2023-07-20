Texas Radio Hall Of Fame

The TEXAS RADIO HALL OF FAME opened voting YESTERDAY (7/20) on the 2023 Induction Class, releasing a list of 50 names. All eligible members may cast their votes through MONDAY, JULY 31st.

TEXAS RADIO HALL OF FAME Executive Dir. DOUG HARRIS said, “We’ve been continually working to refine, streamline, and demystify the nomination and voting process, and this rollout represents a major step forward. We are fortunate to have a group of outstanding broadcasters for our voting members to consider and a rejuvenated balloting platform that includes their photos and biographical information for review. We are very pleased with this slate of nominees, which spotlights the depth and breadth of TEXAS radio talent. From the tower to the board to the conference room, this list of nominees features small town and major market representation, connected to a variety of formats and virtually every position of service in the broadcast world.”

Voting members of the TRHOF will determine the 20 individuals who will be honored in the TRHOF’s Annual Induction Ceremony at the TEXAS MUSEUM OF BROADCASTING & COMMUNICATIONS in KILGORE, TX.

For more details, the names of the 50 nominees, and for voting, click here.

« see more Net News