McClintock

EAGLE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. Country KSKG (99KG)/SALINA, KS, OM SHANE McCLINTOCK celebrated 10 years of his "Dad For A Day" event this past FATHER'S DAY (JUNE 18th) while providing kids without fathers a once-in-a-lifetime experience with THE KANSAS CITY ROYALS.

The annual tradition began for McCLINTOCK while he was at STEEL CITY MEDIA Country KBEQ (Q104)/KANSAS CITY, with the idea that the males at the radio station would serve as father figures. He has since expanded the promotion and moved it to 99KG in 2013.

McCLINTOCK told the SALINA POST, "There are three things we [at 99KG] always get asked about: Summer Splash, the Toy-a-thon, and then one thing sticks out more than anything that we do, big or small throughout the year, and that is Dad For A Day. Traditionally it is always the most talked about thing when I visit with listeners, they'll always say something about [it]. It's the smallest, but biggest promotion that we do all year long."

Find more details in the SALINA POST story here.





« see more Net News