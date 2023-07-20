Taylor Mania Sweeps The Bay Area

TAYLOR SWIFT is performing at LEVI’S STADIUM in SWIFTIE CLARA, CA - a town known as SANTA CLARA, until the city officially changed its name for the days that SWIFT will be in town - FRIDAY and SATURDAY (7/28-29). They also made the singer Honorary Mayor!

iHEARTMEDIA VP/CHR Programming MARK ADAMS, PD for Hot AC KIOI (STAR 101.3) and sister Top 40 KYLD (WiLD 94.9)/SAN FRANCISCO tells ALL ACCESS the stations are "all in" to support the shows.

"Beginning MONDAY (7/24) and running through SATURDAY at midnight, STAR 101.3 becomes STAR 101-TAY. At the top of every hour we’re featuring a different TAYLOR SWIFT song, celebrating all the Eras of her music!" ADAMS continued, "Each morning at 8:05, KIOI hosts MARCUS & COREY will give listeners a chance to win concert tickets, while on KYLD, THE JV SHOW does the same at 7:50am. On FRIDAY (7/28) at 5pm, KIOI presents a TAYLOR TAKEOVER for the entire hour with RYAN SEACREST and SISANIE, while KYLD hosts GABBY & EJ, along with DJ JEANINE DA FEEN, present a TAYLOR TAKEOVER of commercial free music."

Other ways listeners can get a chance to win tickets is to follow the stations on INSTAGRAM (@STAR1013FM and @WiLD949), and then tag a friend in the comments. KYLD takes it a step further with "Talk Back For TAYLOR." When the station plays two SWIFT songs back to back, listeners can record and send a talk back message on the iHEARTRADIO app, saying why they need to see the concert.

KYLD's DJ PHASE and VICTOR MENEGAUX will produce "Wild For Taylor" mini-mixes that will air hourly on FRIDAY and SATURDAY and, following each night's concert, the WiLD 94-9 AFTER PAR-TAY will be live in the mix with the WiLD STYLE DJ’s.

Both stations will be on site at the stadium each night with DJ’s spinning SWIFT songs and giving people a chance to enter to win SWIFT merchandise.

