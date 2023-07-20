Tuttle (Photo: Nonesuch Records)

Bluegrass artist MOLLY TUTTLE is set to take over iHEARTMEDIA's streaming station on the iHEART app, iHEARTBLUEGRASS, from FRIDAY, JULY 21 through SUNDAY, JULY 23rd at 12p (ET) and 7p (ET). The takeover coincides with her new NONESUCH RECORDS album, CITY OF GOLD, releasing TOMORROW (7/21).

TUTTLE will share behind the scenes stories, hand-picked songs, including "El Dorado" from her new album, and more. She is a multi-instrumentalist who won the GRAMMY AWARD for Best Bluegrass Album in 2023 for CROOKED TREE.

The iHEARTBLUEGRASS station is available to stream here.

