Superstar Pride (Photo: Instagram)

21-year-old rapper SUPERSTAR PRIDE (real name: CADARRIUS PRIDE) has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the WEDNESDAY (7/19) shooting death of a PANOLA COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI man. PRIDE surrendered to authorities late WEDNESDAY afternoon (7/19).

SUPERSTAR PRIDE is best known for his song, "Painting Pictures", which went to #1 on the MEDIABASE Urban chart in MAY 2023.

See more from WREG-TV/MEMPHIS here.

« see more Net News