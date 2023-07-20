Joni & Brandi

The JONI MITCHELL comeback continues today with the release of the first song she ever sang at a "JONI Jam," hosted in her living room after her life-threatening brain aneurysm, GEORGE GERSHWIN's "Summertime."

RHINO will release a new performance of the tune, recorded live during MITCHELL's surprise return to the stage at the 2022 NEWPORT FOLK FESTIVAL. The video of the live performance will also be released today.

RHINO will make available the entire "At NEWPORT" live album JULY 28th, the weekend of this year's NEWPORT FOLK FESTIVAL.

