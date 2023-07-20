Fassig (Photo: Marcel)

Promotion Mgr. CHELE FASSIG has departed RECORDS NASHVILLE, where she has worked since SEPTEMBER of 2021.

FASSIG moved to the label side with more than 28 years of radio experience, most recently working as a Sr. Media Consultant for BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP. Before that, she spent more than 25 years as Dir./Marketing/Promotion and NTR at the company's WSOC (COUNTRY 103.7)/CHARLOTTE, NC.

Reach out to her here, or by phone at (704) 724-1166.

« see more Net News