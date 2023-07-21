Berger

CUMULUS Top 40 WPRO (92 PRO-FM)/PROVIDENCE brings in BEKAH BERGER from Top 40/Rhythmic sister station WWKX (HOT 106) to co-host the morning show alongside GIOVANNI and Executive Producer JAY BUFF. BERGER succeeds KIM ZANDY, who exited the morning show in JUNE (NET NEWS 6/26).

CUMULUS/PROVIDENCE OM and Dir./Music Programming MARY ELLEN KACHINSKE commented, "This is an exciting evolution for the “GIOVANNI IN THE MORNING SHOW” and for 92 PRO-FM. BEKAH brings a wealth of relatability and star power to Southern NEW ENGLAND listeners and we can’t wait for her to join GIO and JAY."

BERGER added, "Growing up in RHODE ISLAND, 92 PRO-FM has always been part of my radio presets. I’ve spent my career admiring my fellow CUMULUS colleagues, but now being able to work alongside them every morning and being part of such an iconic brand is a dream come true.”

BERGER's former morning show partner at WWKX, MIKE D. remains in place.

BERGER, a RHODE ISLAND native, is a 12-year veteran at WWKX but got her radio start with WPRO sixteen years ago.

