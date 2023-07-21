Teaming Up

JAY-Z's SHAWN CARTER FOUNDATION is teaming with ROBERT KRAFT's FOUNDATION TO COMBAT ANTISEMITISM to work to stop the spread of book bans. Their collaboration kicked off with a $2 million fund including a $1.5 million gift to BROOKLYN PUBLIC LIBRARY in support of its BOOKS UNBANNED initiative and to help strengthen the library's operations.

In addition to helping empower the free exchange of ideas, the donation will also support BROOKLYN PUBLIC LIBRARY's rising attendance since its THE BOOK OF HOV exhibit honoring JAY-Z (SHAWN CARTER) and his legacy, opened on JULY 14. During the exhibit's opening weekend, nearly 15,000 visitors came to the library, triple the number of visitors that it usually sees.

