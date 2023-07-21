Parker Kate Owens With Mom And Dad

Congratulations to AUDACY Regional Promo Dir. for CHATTANOOGA, ATLANTA and MEMPHIS DEVON OWENS and his wife, BRITTANY, on the birth of their first child, daughter PARKER KATE OWENS. The baby arrived this past THURSDAY (7/18) weighing 6 lbs. 14 oz. Mom and baby are doing well.

PARKER is also the first grandchild for DEVON's dad, AUDACY Country WUSY/CHATTANOOGA's afternoon co-host STYCKMAN.

