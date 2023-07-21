Chambers (Photo: Jacob Powers)

Country artist TYLER CHAMBERS has signed an exclusive deal with songwriter DALLAS DAVIDSON's PLAY IT AGAIN ENTERTAINMENT (PIA) for exclusive label representation. The GEORGIA native spent a few years honing his craft and building relationships in MUSIC CITY, when his writing caught the attention of fellow singer-songwriter RANDY MONTANA, who inked CHAMBERS to a joint venture publishing deal at his SIX WAYS TO SUNDAY MUSIC in partnership with WARNER CHAPPELL last year (NET NEWS 7/20).

His first single for PIA, "Loves Me Like A Small Town," which CHAMBERS co-wrote, was released TODAY (7/21).

PIA CEO DAVIDSON said, “The PIA team couldn’t be happier to have TYLER CHAMBERS as a part of our roster and family. From day one he impressed us with his passionate songwriting, work ethic and drive to perform. He has all of the tools that he needs to be successful. He knows who he is and what he wants to say. I truly love that about an artist.”

CHAMBERS said of the signing, “I’m more than happy to have PLAY IT AGAIN on my side for this journey, and I can’t wait to see where it goes. I have a very loyal team here, and I wouldn’t want to be sharing experience with anyone other than them.”

« see more Net News