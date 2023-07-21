Woods

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family and friends of longtime NASHVILLE independent record promoter JAN WOODS, who passed away YESTERDAY (7/20) at her home in HERMITAGE, TN. She launched JAN WOODS PROMOTIONS in 1994, and worked with artists incluing BILLY RAY CYRUS, DOLLY PARTON, THE BELLAMY BROTHERS, JOE NICHOLS, GEORGE JONES, and many others. She focused her efforts on Indicator reporting stations, where she felt independent artists had the best opportunity for airplay.

WOODS is survived by her son, CHRIS (CATHY) O'GUIN and daughter CHRISTINA (JEFF) BEAR, grandchildren BRITTANY BEAR, HOPE BEAR, FAITH BEAR, CHRISTOPHER O'GUIN, and CARLY O'GUIN, and great-grandchildren COOPER CANCEL and SCARLETT O'GUIN. Services are pending.

