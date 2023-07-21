Audio Tribute Availible For Raddio

BENZTOWN AUDIO has produced an audio tribute to the late TONY BENNETT who passed away TODAY (7/21) in his hometown of NEW YORK at age 96 (NET NEWS 7/21).

BENNETT was best known for his signature song "I Left My Heart in SAN FRANCISCO." Over the course of BENNETT's seven-decade career, he won 20 GRAMMYS and a GRAMMY LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT Award, as well as two EMMYS.

The BENZTOWN Audio Tribute to BENNETT was written and produced by THOMAS GREEN and voiced by MJ BLOCH.

Click here to listen to it.

