EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY has named CHRIS EDWARDS as Dir./Broadcasting for ECU SPORTS PROPERTIES. EDWARDS, a 2010 ECU alumnus, has called DUKE UNIVERSITY baseball, women's basketball, men's soccer, and volleyball for the last 10 years, and has also called ECU games on ESPN+. In addition, he served as Dir. of Broadcasting for collegiate baseball's COASTAL PLAIN LEAGUE in 2013-16 and has done play-by-play and hosted studio shows for TIME WARNER CABLE SPORTS.

"I am humbled to have been entrusted with the duty as the next play-by-play announcer at ECU," said EDWARDS. "A sincere thank you to (GM) CLAY WALKER, (ECU DIr./Athletics) JON GILBERT and the rest of the ECU and ECU SPORTS NETWORK family for allowing me to tell the stories of our student-athletes and coaches. I cannot wait to get to work on helping to chronicle this chapter of PIRATE Athletics.

"EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and GREENVILLE have played such a huge part in my life, and I am so fortunate to have the chance to give back to the place that has given me so much. While we look forward to our next chapter in ECU's history, it is important to not forget our past and I am going to strive each day to honor the memory and the legacy of JEFF CHARLES, who will forever be the 'Voice of the PIRATES.'" CHARLES passed away in FEBRUARY after calling ECU sports for 30 years.

"We are thrilled to welcome CHRIS EDWARDS back to GREENVILLE in the role as Director of Broadcasting and Voice of the PIRATES," said GILBERT. "CHRIS' passion and enthusiasm for his alma mater were clear during the interview process. He's a PIRATE and will be a great collaborator with our coaches and staff as we continue to push our powerful brand across the surrounding area, state and country. This is a time of tremendous optimism and opportunity for ECU Athletics, and I know CHRIS is looking forward to engaging with all of PIRATE Nation in his new role."

"This is an exciting day for PIRATE Nation," said WALKER. "We are fortunate ECU SPORTS NETWORK was able to attract a dynamic and versatile individual like CHRIS EDWARDS who is an ECU Alum and truly understands the passion and enthusiasm of this fan base."

