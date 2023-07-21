Gund

ECHL minor league hockey's SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS have named recent BOSTON UNIVERSITY graduate and student station WTBU/BOSTON Sports Co-Director OWEN GUND as the team's new Director of Communications and Broadcasting and radio voice.

"We are extremely excited to add OWEN to our organization as the next Voice of the Stingrays," said STINGRAYS President ROB CONCANNON. "OWEN comes from a school with a rich hockey background. He is passionate and knowledgeable, and I can't wait for our fans to meet him and tune into the STINGRAYS broadcasts."

“This is a dream come true for me. I could not be more excited to join this organization and meet our great fans,” said GUND. “I know there is a strong tradition of hockey in this community, and I look forward to helping this franchise move toward the ultimate goal of bringing a fourth KELLY CUP to the LOWCOUNTRY.”

