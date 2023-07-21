Fox (Photo: Dfree/Shutterstock/com.)

PAGE SIX is reporting that actress/model MEGAN FOX was accidently slammed into a barricade at the ORANGE COUNTY FAIR on THURSDAY (7/20), when her bodyguard tried to protect FOX from a man who was trying to punch fiance MACHINE GUN KELLY. It's reported FOX got caught in the crossfire.

Witnesses say the actress and singer were exiting a ride at the fair when a man allegedly attempted to strike KELLY. A TIKTOK user caught the incident on video which showed the bodyguard going after the man, who happened to be right behind FOX. As a result, she got slammed into the barricade of the ride’s exit.

PAGE SIX said, "KELLY quickly jumped in, grabbed his girlfriend and ensured she was OK. They continued leaving while the rapper held onto his fiancée, who appeared shaken by the whole ordeal." Click here to read more.

