Wychor

Former KWOA-A-F/WORTHINGTON, MN co-owner and VP/GM JIM WYCHOR died JULY 14th at 89.

WYCHOR headed KWOA for 26 years (1963-89) after working at KSTT-A/DAVENPORT, IA. KLGA-A/ALGONA, IA, WTRU-A/MUSKEGON, MI, WKEE-A/HUNTINGTON, WV, and KSTP-A/ST. PAUL-MINNEAPOLIS. He also served as Pres./CEO of the MINNESOTA BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION in 1987-97.

