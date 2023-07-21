Williams

AUDACY Top 40/Rhythmic KDGS (POWER 93.5)/WICHITA Brand Mgr. GREG WILLIAMS has been promoted and adds Brand Mgr. duties for sister station, Classic Hits KEYN.

AUDACY/WICHITA SVP/Market Mgr. BECKY DOMYAN commented, "I am beyond thrilled for GREG to lead the way for KEYN in addition to his role at KDGS. GREG has had an incredible track record of success and KDGS on so many fronts. He will do a tremendous job continuing to grow and accelerate the iconic KEYN!"

WILLIAMS added, "I want to thank JEFF SOTTOLANO, DAVE RICHARDS, CHRIS EBBOTT and BECKY DOMYAN for believing in me. To my wife, family, the greater WICHITA community and many industry peers, thank you for your continued support. This is another milestone in my 23 years as an employee at AUDACY. Finally, I want to give honor and glory to my Lord and Savior, JESUS CHRIST. It's time to go to work!"

WILLIAMS has been at the helm of KDGS since 2000 and his resume includes stops at KLEO-A and KKRD/WICHITA and KCBQ/SAN DIEGO.

