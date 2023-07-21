DJ Khaled (Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images)

DJ KHALED hosted the 2023 WE THE BEST FOUNDATION X JORDAN BRAND GOLF CLASSIC at the MIAMI BEACH GOLF CLUB yesterday. The stars in attendance to golf and support included SEAN "DIDDY" COMBS, who donated $150,000 at the event from the SEAN COMBS FOUNDATION, as well as SERENA WILLIAMS, ODELL BECKHAM JR., QUAVO, TIMBALAND, FAT JOE, JA RULE, BUBBA WATSON, BUBBA WALLACE, CEDRIC THE ENTERTAINER, JALEN ROSE, THE DREAM MIRA HARIGAE, SHANNON SHARPE, CRIS CARTER, TERRELL OWENS, PAT PEREZ, MARCUS JORDAN, JEFFREY JORDAN and HASSAN WHITESIDE, among many others.

KHALED and event partner SNIPES presented a check for $20,000 in donation to FORE LIFE, a non-profit that utilizes the game of golf and its character-building to empower vulnerable youth to help them survive and succeed, as well as a $10,000 check to CIRCLE OF BROTHERHOOD, a MIAMI organization of primarily BLACK men from all walks of life dedicated to community service, economic development, crime prevention, conflict resolution and mediation, educational services, and youth mentorship. Participating golfers hit the fairway with a shotgun tee-off, playing scramble style, until the tournament concluded with an awards ceremony which featured an exclusive DJ set by SWIZZ BEATZ.

The first place team was DJ KHALED, BUBBA WATSON, MICHAEL BLOCK, THE-DREAM and GESTEELDE-DIAMANT, followed by runners-up JYTU BLACKMAN, BRUCE GILMORE, YUSAF BABBAR and JOSEPH DECK.

KHALED kicked off the celebrations on WEDNESDAY with a celebratory cocktail party and dinner with at SWAN in MIAMI, featuring a silent auction in which guests could bid on one-of-a-kind collectors' items such as a MICHAEL JORDAN signed basketball, a helmet signed by TOM BRADY, a 2022 ASTROS WORLD SERIES signed baseball and an opportunity to play a round of golf with KHALED.

