Tony Bennett (Photo: Lev Radin / Shutterstock.com)

SIRIUSXM will honor the legacy of the late, great TONY BENNETT with "Totally TONY,' on its 40s JUNCTION channel through the weekend.

Subscribers can listen to channel 71 on radios and the SIRIUSXM App from SATURDAY, JULY 22nd through SUNDAY, JULY 23rd to hear BENNETT classics and more here.

The legendary crooner, best known for his dedication to the GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK and producing standards such as “I Left My Heart In SAN FRANCISCO,” passed away today at 96 — just two weeks before his birthday (NET NEWS 7/21).

The singer died in his hometown of NEW YORK after being diagnosed with ALZHEIMER'S disease in 2016.

« see more Net News