CUMULUS MEDIA Country KSKS (93.7 KISS COUNTRY)/FRESNO has named KRIS DANIELS and JOE CASTELAN as its new morning team. The duo will debut THE NEW KISS COUNTRY MORNING SHOW WITH KRIS AND JOE on MONDAY (7/24), and will be heard weekdays from 5a to 10a (PT).

DANIELS has more than 20 years of radio experience and has been heard on-air in markets including FRESNO; LAS VEGAS; LOUISVILLE, KY; and BAKERSFIELD, CA. She was most recently Executive Network Producer and on-air talent for AUDACY, and previously Dir./Music and Programming for RADIO DISNEY/RADIO DISNEY COUNTRY in LOS ANGELES. DANIELS was also formerly PD and morning host of BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP KCYE (107.9 COYOTE COUNTRY)/LAS VEGAS.

CASTELAN began his broadcasting career as Promotions Coord. at CUMULUS FRESNO, and was most recently Promotions Director and Morning Host for the company's KATM (KAT COUNTRY 103)/STOCKTON-MODESTO.

93.7 KISS COUNTRY’s longtime morning host, JODY JO MIZE, moves to afternoons on the station beginning MONDAY. MIZE anchored mornings on 93.7 KISS COUNTRY in a previous stint from 2000 through 2008, and hosted nights on the station prior to that.

CUMULUS FRESNO VP/Market Manager PATTY HIXSON said, "I'm thrilled to have KRIS and JOE on our new morning show at KISS COUNTRY, celebrating 31 years as a leader in the Country music format! I know they will take us to new heights and our audience will love them."

PD ANDY WINFORD said, “KRIS is a phenomenal talent whose reputation precedes her, and I couldn't be happier to be able to add someone of her caliber. JOE started here, and after some quality time with our sister station in STOCKTON, has developed quickly into a top-notch talent. I can't wait to see these two take over the market!"

DANIELS commented, "To be able to come home, be with family, and do mornings on the legendary KISS COUNTRY is truly an honor!"

CASTELAN added, "It is truly a privilege to be back in my hometown at the original station where I got my start. It's pretty surreal."

