GUARANTY MEDIA Country WTGE (100 THE TIGER)/BATON ROUGE PD and afternoon co-host ABBY LEIGH departs TODAY (7/21) for a new Country radio gig in another market that will be announced shortly.

LEIGH joined WTGE in 2019, coming from CUMULUS Country KXKC/LAFAYETTE, LA, where she was afternoon talent and Programming Asst. She was promoted from MD to PD at WTGE last year (NET NEWS 3/3/22).

She shared on FACEBOOK TODAY, "I’ve made so many amazing friends and memories over the past four and a half years, so this really is a bittersweet farewell. Can’t wait for my next adventure! Stay tuned."

