Zack Is Back

Former STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP Alternative WZNE (94.1 THE ZONE)/ROCHESTER, NY Promotions Director/night host ZACK SCHAEFFER returns to host "THE MORNING ZONE OUT WITH ZACK" beginning TODAY (7/24) at 6a (ET). ZACK started at SMG/ROCHESTER in 2009 as Promotions Assistant, added weekend on-air duties in 2011, eventually rising to night host on WZNE in 2012. He was promoted to Promotions Director for the cluster in 2014, and stayed in those roles until the dreaded pandemic in 2020. Most recently, ZACK was a Traffic Reporter for the crosstown AUDACY cluster.

"ZACK is exactly what we need for ROCHESTER in the morning," said PD/SMG Format Captain JOSH VENABLE. "Here's a guy who was born and raised in the market and knows it like the back of his hand. Listeners will get great music, topical and local talk all from a seasoned jock who lives the lifestyle."

SMG/ROCHESTER OM NIK RIVERS added, "After a long process of talking to several great candidates, we realized that our best choice for mornings on THE ZONE was here in our own backyard. ZACK brings years of experience, local knowledge, and the right attitude to a station that hasn’t had a local morning show in nearly twenty years."

ZACK said "I am EXTREMELY excited to be back at the station I started my on-air career with, and really happy that I will be able to connect with the people of this city again. I want to thank STEPHENS MEDIA GROUp SVP of Programming BOB THORNTON, my new PD JOSH VENABLE, GM MIKE NINNIE and OM NIK RIVERS for having faith in me and extending this opportunity. Let's have some fun!"

« see more Net News